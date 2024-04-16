Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. 9,955,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,885,309. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.