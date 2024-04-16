Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,273 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,256. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

