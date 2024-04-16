Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,528 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACGL traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.14. 1,005,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,926. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $95.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

