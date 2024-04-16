Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68,809 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.33. 2,628,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.48.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

