Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $203.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an underweight rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.71.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

