DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,904,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 3,380,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,880.4 days.
DEXUS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DEXSF remained flat at C$4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DEXUS has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$6.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.85.
DEXUS Company Profile
