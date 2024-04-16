DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,904,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 3,380,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,880.4 days.

DEXUS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEXSF remained flat at C$4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. DEXUS has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$6.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.85.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

