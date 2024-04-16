dForce USD (USX) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $29.92 million and approximately $17,057.41 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00124764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011488 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,896,115 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.95864979 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $14,387.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

