DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,693 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. 460,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,919. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

About Arcos Dorados

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.