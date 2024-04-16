DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 717,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

