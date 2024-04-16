DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 918 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,882,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

RDY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. 57,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,870. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

