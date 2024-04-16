DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $463.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,175. The firm has a market cap of $419.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

