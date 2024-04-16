DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,517,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,851,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 875,580 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.54. 121,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

