DGS Capital Management LLC Has $530,000 Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 323.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. 485,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Magna International’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

