DGS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 769,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,628. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

