DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in TIM by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TIM by 620.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in TIM by 2,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TIM by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TIM Trading Down 1.3 %

TIMB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. 153,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.53%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

