DGS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 1,311,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

