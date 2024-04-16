DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. KT comprises approximately 0.7% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in KT by 381.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in KT by 162.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

KT Trading Down 0.9 %

KT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 119,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About KT



KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

