DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 821 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. 2,251,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,326. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

