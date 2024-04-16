DGS Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 137,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.12 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,736,613.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,564. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.