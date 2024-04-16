Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 133,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 47,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

