Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2,968.2% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGX traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $52.16. 7,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,474. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

