Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 8320342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $652.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

