Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 8320342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 6.8 %
The company has a market cap of $652.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
