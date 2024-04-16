DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 9,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DocGo Stock Performance

Shares of DocGo stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 290,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,947. DocGo has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 571,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

