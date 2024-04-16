Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.45. The stock had a trading volume of 237,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

