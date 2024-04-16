Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MELI traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $1,411.88. 74,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,381. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,587.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,523.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

