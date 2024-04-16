Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8,113.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after buying an additional 437,452 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

