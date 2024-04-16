Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.22. 294,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

