Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ball by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ball by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 140,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BALL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.04. 248,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,748. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

