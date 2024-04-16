Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. 846,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,165. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

