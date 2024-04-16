Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

CL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.63. 443,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $90.37. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

