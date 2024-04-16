Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 758 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. 520,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,168. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

