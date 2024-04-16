Donaldson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.20. 1,136,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,596. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $398.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.12 and its 200 day moving average is $368.81.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

