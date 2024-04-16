Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DFIN opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

