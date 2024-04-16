DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 764,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,225. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,982 shares of company stock valued at $47,221,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

