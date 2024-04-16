DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

DBL stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 316,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 503.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

