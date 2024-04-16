Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Short Interest Update

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,812,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $323,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,812,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,223 shares of company stock worth $23,682,665. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.17. The stock had a trading volume of 399,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,413. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $116.82 and a 52 week high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.