DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0273 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KSM opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Insider Activity at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $29,436.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,588,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,309 shares of company stock valued at $178,968 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

