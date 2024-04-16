Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 997 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 167.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $619.90. The company had a trading volume of 979,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.76. The firm has a market cap of $268.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.48.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

