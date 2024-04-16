Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 174,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,284,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

