Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $561,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $126.63. 45,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.87. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $138.29.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

