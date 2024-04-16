Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $5,728,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. 129,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.