Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.1 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter worth $172,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

