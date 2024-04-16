Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure comprises about 1.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 35,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $31.89.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

