Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.13. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

About Ecolab

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

