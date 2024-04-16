Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.6% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.48.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.04 on Tuesday, reaching $618.19. 2,699,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $602.41 and its 200-day moving average is $508.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

