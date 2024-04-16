Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Invests $679,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 368,490 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.