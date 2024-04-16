Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 146000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

