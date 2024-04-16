EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.70. EHang shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 309,581 shares traded.

EHang Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $935.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.04.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EHang

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 19.5% in the third quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,746,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,519,000 after acquiring an additional 610,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EHang by 80.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 472,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of EHang by 24.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,869,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 363,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EHang during the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

