EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.70. EHang shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 309,581 shares traded.
EHang Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $935.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.04.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 188.90% and a negative net margin of 257.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
