Electroneum Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $90.30 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,917,455 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

