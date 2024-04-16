Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

NYSE:ELV traded up $8.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.38. 455,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18. The company has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

